Man arrested for making bomb threats to Fairview Park school found incompetent to stand trial

Gilles-Sweet Elementary School was evacuated around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, due to a bomb threat.

Fairview Park Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with both bomb threats at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School.

The first threat came via e-mail on Oct. 8.

The second threat came via text today, Oct. 21. Students were evacuated just after 10 a.m. and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

The suspect was id'd as Brian Wasko. Fairview Park Police say he was having an argument with a person over a business matter and signed that man's name to the threats.

Wasko was arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court and charged with two counts of inducing panic.

Wasko apparently does not have a beef with the schools, but just wanted to get that other man in trouble.

Wasko was later found incompetent in 2014 to stand trial and the case was dismissed without prejudice.

