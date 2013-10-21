Double Murder Suspect in Court, Temps Dropping, Get Your Furnace Checked

The suspect accused in two cold case murders pled not guilty in court this morning.

The 293 count indictment against Elias Acevedo, Sr. was announced last week.

Prosecutors say the convicted sex offender killed Pamela Pemberton in October of 1994. Her body was found near Clark Field.

Acevedo has also been linked by the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to the disappearance of Christina Adkins. Adkins went missing in January of 1995. She was last seen on West 25th Street. She was 18-years-old and five months pregnant.

The Medical Examiner confirmed the remains found under the I-90 - I-490 interchange on October 11 were that of the pregnant teenager.

The judge ordered Acevedo to be held on a $5 million bond.





Tonight: Rain Showers. Low: Low 40s

Tuesday: AM Showers clearing early but cooler. High Low 50s.





Dominion East Ohio reminds customers that an annual furnace inspection by a qualified, reputable heating contractor can ensure that they receive maximum winter heating safety, comfort and efficiency.

Besides helping customers receive maximum value for their heating dollars, an annual appliance inspection can prevent any potential carbon monoxide problems.

Carbon monoxide (CO) detectors provide a second line of defense, but they should not be used as a substitute for an annual furnace inspection. Combined with an annual inspection, however, a single CO detector, placed in the sleeping area of a home, offers additional peace of mind.

In addition to an annual inspection, customers should change furnace filters according to the manufacturer's instructions, to receive the best possible value for their heating dollars. For a listing of local contractors, customers can call the Comfort Line at 1-800-427-1471 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

While checking a furnace, the contractor should make a visual inspection of all vents, heat exchangers and motors.





Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager