Armed felon sought by Violent Fugitive Task Force

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive William Sanders.

Sanders is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the ATF. Sanders is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. It is alleged that on February 19, Sanders was stopped in a vehicle by East Cleveland Police. During a search of the vehicle a revolver was found. Sanders was arrested by ECPD. In March of this year, Sanders was indicted federally and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sanders is a 29-year-old black man standing approximately 6'00" and weighing 198 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Sanders frequents the area of E 105th St. between St. Clair and Superior Ave. He also has a previous address near the 10200 block of Garfield Ave. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to William Sanders, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.