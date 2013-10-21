Oh, Baby! Paramedics spring into action after Hopkins worker goes into early labor

Three Cleveland Fire & Rescue paramedics helped safely deliver a baby anxious to make a grand entrance into the world.

On October 17, a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport employee went into labor 10 weeks early.

Paramedics Andrew Novick, Bill Kerr and Mike Stuble were on staff and responded to the emergency call.

The baby boy was delivered at the airport before the mother could be taken to the hospital. According to the airport, the premature delivery was more complicated than the average delivery, but the emergency responders quickly identified critical issues and handled the delivery with great care.

19 Action News has learned the baby's father also works at the airport, and was able to take part in his son's delivery by cutting the cord.

Mom, dad and baby boy are doing well! Because of their delivery, the paramedics now get to put a blue stork sticker on their rescue squad.