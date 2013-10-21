Armed suspect wearing Halloween mask robs elderly man at ATM

Kent police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect.

The armed robbery happened in the 100 block of N. Water St. on Sunday, October 13 at 6:50 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a Halloween mask when he approached the elderly victim at an ATM and demanded money. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot northbound on N. Water St.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or may have seen the suspect on the day of the robbery is being asked to contact the Kent Police Department 330-673-7732 or leave a tip www.kentpd.org

