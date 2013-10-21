Man charged in brutal beating of ex-girlfriend

On Saturday, October 19, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded with Perry Fire & Rescue to a home on Indiana Street in Perry Township for a woman who was reportedly injured in her home.

Upon investigation it was found that the 41-year-old victim had been brutally beaten by her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Alan Brown, 44.

Initially, Brown told deputies that his ex had fallen in the shower, and that the reason she had such extensive injuries was due to the fact that "she bruises easily." However, after being questioned, the victim stated that her injuries were from a fight with Brown, whom she was in a previous relationship with before they broke up.

The victim was taken to Tri-Point hospital, and then life-flighted to Metro Hospital for treatment due to the extent of her injuries.

Brown was arrested and charged with felonious assault and kidnapping. Further charges may be brought based on the investigation which is ongoing.

