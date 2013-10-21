Akron: Man punched in head, robbed of belongings

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a 21-year-old man walking home on Lovers Lane and Inman Street in Akron was punched in the head and robbed of his belongings.

The victim reported he was walking home when the suspects approached him from behind. One suspect punched the victim in the face knocking him to the ground, while the second suspect went through the victim's pockets taking $12 in cash, his cigarettes and cell phone.

The first suspect was armed with a handgun and held the gun to the victim's head during the robbery.

The victim took himself to Akron City Hospital where his injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2181.

