Teen suspects sought in Akron shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot following a robbery attempted in Akron on Sunday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of East South Street and Allyn Street.

The victim reported the suspects approached him, armed with handguns, and demanded money. When the victim stated he didn't have any money, one suspect shot the victim in the leg. The suspects then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital where his injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspects are 13 - 15 years old. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans and the other suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2181.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.