Vermilion marina cleaning up after fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Vermilion marina cleaning up after fire

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) -

Clean-up continues Monday after a blaze at Don Parson's Marina on Sandusky Street early Sunday morning.

Nicole Young works at the Dominos right across the street and got a clear view from where she works.  "I couldn't even see the building. There was so much smoke I couldn't see the building.  I didn't know where it was coming from," says Young.

The Vermilion Fire Department says the heavy smoke was coming out of the gutters in the roof of a metal repair shop.     

"It was a workshop, there was a boat inside and we are assessing the damage, " says Fire Chief Chris Stempowski.

Don Parsons  is a family business.  A business based on boating.  They tell 19 Action News they are fortunate the fire caused minor damage and no one was injured.   Still a tough break for their business that has been here for decades. 

