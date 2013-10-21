Vermilion marina cleaning up after fire

Clean-up continues Monday after a blaze at Don Parson's Marina on Sandusky Street early Sunday morning.

Nicole Young works at the Dominos right across the street and got a clear view from where she works. "I couldn't even see the building. There was so much smoke I couldn't see the building. I didn't know where it was coming from," says Young.

The Vermilion Fire Department says the heavy smoke was coming out of the gutters in the roof of a metal repair shop.

"It was a workshop, there was a boat inside and we are assessing the damage, " says Fire Chief Chris Stempowski.

Don Parsons is a family business. A business based on boating. They tell 19 Action News they are fortunate the fire caused minor damage and no one was injured. Still a tough break for their business that has been here for decades.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.