The Steelers release running back Isaac Redman

The Steelers announced they had released running back Isaac Redman, and promoted linebacker Kion Wilson from the practice squad.

Redman had been inactive the previous three weeks, but had done some good work for them in the past. He gained 1,136 rushing yards from 2010-12.

That move leaves Jonathan Dwyer and Felix Jones behind Bell, who had 99 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's win over the Ravens.

