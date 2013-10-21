Missing man suffering from Dementia found at homeless shelter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing man suffering from Dementia found at homeless shelter

Jose Garcia (Source: Ohio Missing Adult Alert) Jose Garcia (Source: Ohio Missing Adult Alert)

Cleveland Police have found missing man who suffers from Dementia at a homeless shelter.

Jose Garcia, 60, was found on Tuesday at a shelter on Lakeside in Cleveland. He is reportedly in good health.

There was concern because Garcia understands very little English and communicates in Spanish. 

He also suffers from Dementia, and needs his medication.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly