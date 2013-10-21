APPROVED: CPD is getting much needed equipment upgrades

Cleveland Police Officers may soon be more technically advanced than they've been in a while.

At a Cleveland City Council meeting held on Monday, October 21, the decision was made to begin the process of accepting bids for the purchase of body cameras.

The approval referenced upgrades and replacement of damaged or obsolete equipment, managed storage, software updates, training, support, warranty, and maintenance for a period of one year, with a one-year option to renew, exercisable by the Director of Public Safety.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.