Football coach works as cop-- busts crooks

A high school football coach got a neighborhood justice, and it helps that the coach is a Cleveland cop.

John Lundy busted crooks for crime in the parking lot of Cleveland Central Catholic. In the same lot last week, thugs with a gun robbed two girls.

Monday, the coach had to call timeout just as practice was about to start.

"Shortly after we started setting up for practice, my athletic director came over to me said he saw some guys breaking into a teacher's car," says Lundy.

This, after what happened last week in the parking lot of Cleveland Central Catholic: two 14-year-old girls robbed at gunpoint.

In this case, Lundy and the school's athletic director jumped in a van, and they quickly spotted the suspected thieves nearby at a corner store. They pulled up and called police.

Coach Lundy then quickly went back at practice. He doesn't think the parking lot crooks are the gunmen from the other day.

He says you simply have to be prepared for anything anywhere nowadays.

