Coach Nabs Thieves, Student Safety, Breakthrough for Baldness

Hi, It's Romona Robinson in the 19 Action Newsroom.

We are working on a number of new stories for tonight at 11.

A local football coach gets neighborhood justice.

How he solved a crime at a Cleveland school.

It's a story you'll see only on 19 Action news.

Controversy over a soldier's headstone in Ohio!

Why the cemetery says the monument must go.

And student safety!

A local mom is demanding answers, after her 8-year old son, just wandered away from school.

We're live with the details.

And is going bald a thing of the past?

In our health alert…a huge breakthrough for baldness.

We'll show you what scientists have found.

I hope you're enjoying your evening and you'll share part of it with us at 11.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.