Tips to make sure that your furnace is safe and ready to perform

With snow, sleet and ice in the forecast you know winter is right around the corner.

This is the perfect time to check and make sure your heater is in tip top shape...so we asked the professionals at Smylie One Heating and Cooling for some tips.

Tip #1- Make sure you have a clean air filter. "Sometimes it can be as simple as changing your air filter. A dirty air filter can cause you a lot of problems," says Jacob.

It's recommended that homeowners change the filter every 90 days.

Tip #2- Check for signs of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer, it's odorless, and it has no taste.

One easy thing for homeowners to do to check for carbon monoxide is go to their water heater and check for rust. Experts say feel the water heater itself and if it has spots, that's a good sign that you may have carbon monoxide leaking out into your home.

It's recommended that you have a working carbon monoxide detector and to place it is in the basement and a second one where you sleep.

Tip #3- Look at the color of the flame in your furnace. Experts say to look for a nice blue flame and warn that if the flame burns yellow, shut off your heater immediately because it means it's dirty and not enough air is getting into your system.

The last and the easiest tip is to always check the batteries in the thermostat.

