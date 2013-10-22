School Outrage, Heating Safety, Mega Makeover, Holiday Travel Savings, WIN Cavs Tickets

Good Tuesday morning Northeast Ohio.



A local mother is demanding action this morning after her young son walked away from school… and no one noticed! We're live with the latest on the incident that's sparking outrage, and the investigation.

Have you turned on the heat yet this week? That chill in the air might make you turn up the thermostat, but are you playing it safe? We've got some safety tips for you.

Hoping to strike it rich with Mega Millions? The odds are getting better, thanks to a mega makeover! We'll have the details.

And, we have a consumer alert if you're headed out of town for the holidays. Find out how you could save big!

Go to 19 Action News on Facebook to ENTER to WIN 4 tickets to Cavs vs Heat game Nov. 27 and a $75 gift card to Michael Symon's B Spot.



DESKTOP USERS - http://buff.ly/H5DBM7



MOBILE USERS - http://buff.ly/16bOU16



The more you "SHARE" the better your chances to win

19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.