Baby removed from Portage County meth lab

A baby was removed from a meth lab in Hartville, Portage County last week.

On October 16, the Sheriff's Department received a call to check on the welfare of a child at 6100 Prospect Street because it was feared drugs were being manufactured at this residence.

Chemicals, along with other components used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and several grams of methamphetamine were recovered. Jobs And Family Services were called to the scene and removed a 1-year-old child.

Portage County Drug Task Force charged the baby's mother, Kristien Tarleton, 19, with child endangering. Nanette Williams, 44, was charged with possession of chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Tarleton currently has a pending case open in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine.

According to the Sheriff, the Portage County Drug Task Force has cleaned up over 90 meth labs in Portage County so far this year.

