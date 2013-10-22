Bank robber claims to have left bomb at Cleveland Key Bank

The Cleveland Police Department bomb squad unit was called to a Cleveland Key Bank after an armed robbery suspect left behind a suspicious bag.

The Key Bank at Rocky River Drive and Lorain Road was robbed around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

After entering the bank, the suspect placed a blue plastic grocery type bag on the teller counter and said the bag contained a bomb. The suspect said he wanted $50 and $100 dollar bills just prior to pulling out a handgun and waving it around. The suspect then fled on foot, heading northbound on Rocky River Drive with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and the package was found not to be an explosive device.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man, approximately 5'8" – 5'10", over 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark sneakers and a dark colored bandana over his nose and mouth.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the location and apprehension of the suspect. If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Division of Police, First District, at 216-623-5100 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

