Browns team up with United Way and CMSD to build new playground

United Way of Greater Cleveland is teaming up the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to build a playground.

This is part of the 15th Annual Hometown Huddle, a league-wide day of service.

The playground is being built at Buckeye-Woodland Elementary School. It is complete with an ADA-friendly transfer station with step and handholds, slides, monkey bars and climbers. The playground will also have hopscotch, four-square and a basketball court.

