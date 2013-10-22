Snow on the Way, Winter Car Care Tips, Cleveland Police Upgrades, Win Cavs Tickets!

Today: Partly sunny cool High: Upper 40s

Tonight: Cloudy cold rain after midnight. Low: mid 30s

Tomorrow: Rain with snow likely but maybe just all rain. Cold High: 47





October is Fall Car Care Month. Why not take a little time to be car care aware and make sure your vehicle is ready for the harsh winter weather ahead? Taking a few simple steps now can save you the headaches and cost of an emergency breakdown later, says the Car Care Council.

Whether you do it yourself or take your car to a professional service technician, the Car Care Council recommends five proactive steps to make sure your car is ready for winter driving.





Cleveland Police Officers may soon be more technically advanced than they've been in a while.

At a Cleveland City Council meeting held on Monday, October 21, the decision was made to begin the process of accepting bids for the purchase of body cameras.

The approval referenced upgrades and replacement of damaged or obsolete equipment, managed storage, software updates, training, support, warranty, and maintenance for a period of one year, with a one-year option to renew, exercisable by the Director of Public Safety.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager