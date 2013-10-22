Plain Dealer delivery driver killed in Westlake crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Plain Dealer delivery driver killed in Westlake crash

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in Westlake early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a passing driver reported that a car had hit a tree on Center Ridge Road just east of Walter Road. Westlake Police and Fire Depts. responded and found 46-year-old James Hutton in the vehicle. He died en route to Fairview Hospital.

Center Ridge Road was closed in the crash area until around 8 a.m. while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

Preliminary investigation shows no indication of drug or alcohol use. Hutton was a Plain Dealer delivery man and may have fallen asleep or suffered a medical emergency while on his route.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will rule on the manner and cause of death.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly