Plain Dealer delivery driver killed in Westlake crash

An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in Westlake early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a passing driver reported that a car had hit a tree on Center Ridge Road just east of Walter Road. Westlake Police and Fire Depts. responded and found 46-year-old James Hutton in the vehicle. He died en route to Fairview Hospital.

Center Ridge Road was closed in the crash area until around 8 a.m. while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

Preliminary investigation shows no indication of drug or alcohol use. Hutton was a Plain Dealer delivery man and may have fallen asleep or suffered a medical emergency while on his route.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will rule on the manner and cause of death.

