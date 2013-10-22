WATCH: Michelle Knight dedicates Celine Dion song to her son

Survivor Michelle Knight performed Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' in honor of her son, whom was taken away from her before she was kidnapped by Ariel Castro. It's not known if she has been reunited with him since her escape from captivity.

Knight sang at Cleveland's Boo-You-Bash Bash on October 12. The video was recorded by Broco-El-Unico.

Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were held captive by Castro for over a decade. They escaped from his Seymour Avenue house on May 6. Castro had been sentenced to life in prison, plus 1,000 years, but committed suicide in prison last month.

