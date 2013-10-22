Man uses his car as a weapon on I-90

Westlake police report that on Tuesday, October 22, at 9:10 a.m., a concerned female caller said that her child's father was following her on Interstate 90 westbound from Cleveland and was deliberately running his vehicle into her car.

The caller then relayed that she pulled over once she entered Westlake and that the suspect continued westbound on the highway before exiting at Crocker Rd.

The victim states that after exiting, the suspect struck two more vehicles and then fled on foot near the Promenade.

A Westlake Service Dept. worker who was monitoring the police radio activity was able to give the suspect's direction of travel to WPD dispatch.

As a precautionary measure, nearby Bassett Elementary School was notified of the incident and directed to lock the school doors until receiving further instructions from WPD.

Rocky River, Bay Village, and Avon police departments assisted in the incident, which ended when an Avon officer located the male at the Wendy's restaurant on the northeast corner of Crocker-Detroit Rds.

Authorities confirm that the male is currently in the Westlake City Jail awaiting charges.

He is tentatively identified as a 40-year-old Cleveland man. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.