AT&T hiring workers for nearly 60 jobs in the Cleveland area

AT&T announced Tuesday that the company will hire workers for nearly 60 jobs in the Cleveland area, including nearly 40 new jobs. The available jobs are primarily technician and retail positions and are a result of AT&T's continued investment in Ohio.

"We continue to expand our customer base in Ohio and invest in our network to ensure we are providing the high level of service customers have come to expect of the nation's largest 4G LTE network," said Adam Grzybicki, President of AT&T Ohio. "As part of our commitment to provide this level of service and to support our growth in Ohio, we are pleased to have the opportunity to welcome nearly 150 more Ohio residents to the AT&T family."





AT&T invested nearly $1.8 billion in its Ohio wireless and wireline networks from 2010 through the first half of 2013.





The investments included deployment of new macro cell sites, small cells and Distributed Antenna Systems across the state as a part of AT&T's Project Velocity IP, a three-year investment plan announced in 2012 to expand and enhance its IP broadband network.





The company also expanded and enhanced its 4G LTE network which provides ultra-fast mobile Internet speeds, and deployed new Wi-Fi hot spots.





"We're pleased to learn about these new Union job opportunities at AT&T," said Linda Hinton, Vice President, Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 4. "As northeast Ohio continues to rebuild its economy these Union jobs are important to working families and to consumers and businesses, who will benefit from these investments in AT&T's networks."





The Cleveland-area open positions are located in communities including Akron, Brecksville, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Highland Heights, North Olmsted and Willoughby.





More information on AT&T job openings can be found at connect.att.jobs/Ohio.





