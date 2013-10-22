New Shaker Square restaurant offers a second chance for felons

EDWINS, a restaurant in Cleveland is the first of its kind.

A new restaurant opening in Shaker Square on November 1 will offer a second chance for convicted felons.

EDWINS will not only be a chic new dining spot, but will also serve as a non-profit whose mission is to give convicted felons a chance for a successful re-entry to life outside prison.

It is a dream come true for the general manager, Brandon Chrostowski, the only white table cloth restaurant in the country to employ formerly incarcerated employees in the kitchen and the "front of the house" for service.

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501 (c)3 non-profit whose mission is to give returning citizens a foundation in the hospitality industry while providing a support network necessary for successful re-entry to life outside prison.

EDWINS is equal parts learning academy and bright new dining venue serving classic French food combined with a mid-western sensibility.

The vibe in the newly refurbished space formerly occupied by the defunct Grotto, is described as sleek and sophisticated with a Parisian style, yet still welcoming and without pretension.

The endeavor is supported by a host of local foundations and donors who believe in EDWINS' mission. They include Social Venture Partners, The Abington Foundation, The Fowler Family Foundation, The Cleveland Foundation and St. Luke's Foundation.

For more information, please call 216-921-3333 or visit www.edwinsrestaurant.org.

