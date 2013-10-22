Kent Resident assaulted during burglary

On Monday, October 21, just after midnight, Kent Police responded to a report of a burglary at the College Towers Apartment Complex.

Two suspects reportedly assaulted the resident, stole several items and fled on foot.

No weapons were seen.

The victim involved received minor cuts and scrapes and refused medical attention.

This incident appears to be related to rumors of a shooting in the area that have spread quickly via social media.

Safety forces in the City of Kent have not responded to any incidents of that nature this morning.

