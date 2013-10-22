Willoughby Police looking for 'stomping' vandals

Willoughby Police are looking for the person(s) who stomped on the hood and roof of a Nissan sedan.

This happened Friday, October 18, 2013 while the Nissan was parked in the BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot between 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.





Numerous dents, scuffs, and scraps were found on the roof and hood by the owner.





If you or if you know of someone who witnessed the incident, please call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

