Cleveland Police investigating double shooting on west side

Two shooting victims were found in a house in the 3300 block of Montclair Ave. Tuesday evening.

Around 5:00 p.m. Cleveland Police responded to a call of a woman shot at the Montclair address.

When officers arrived they found the woman, 22, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police say she is in critical condition at this time.

Also at the scene, police say they located a man, 29, who appear to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the early investigation shows the couple were going through a divorce and the man showed up at the woman's home.

While the man was at the house an altercation broke out and during that time police say the man shot the woman and later shot himself.

"You could hear people outside screaming and yelling between him and her, they we're yelling at each other, inside and outside of the house," says a witness.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The identities of the couple are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.