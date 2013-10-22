Olmsted Falls Middle School Bomb Threat - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Olmsted Falls Middle School Bomb Threat

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Olmsted Falls Middle School was evacuated Tuesday evening due to a bomb threat.

Police say that safety agencies are on scene, and so far, nothing has been located.

They will continue the investigation, at this time, it is not clear how the threat was made.

Check back for more details as they become available.

