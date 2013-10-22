MetroHealth plans to open new health center in Brecksville/Broadview Hts

The MetroHealth System has signed a development agreement to build a new health center at the intersection of Route 82 and I-77.

The health center will offer a comprehensive outpatient facility, similar to the newly-opened Middleburg Heights center, and may include a free-standing emergency room, advanced diagnostics (CT & MRI,) wellness center and ambulatory surgery center.

Both the City of Brecksville and the City of Broadview Heights have collaborated extensively to make the proposed center a reality. Because the property lies in both cities, Mayor Samuel J. Alai of Broadview Heights and Mayor Jerry N. Hruby of Brecksville, along with their respective city councils, agreed on a tax share agreement, allowing both cities to benefit from any potential income taxes from development of the site.

MetroHealth currently is solidifying the programs and timeline for the opening of the health center. Announcements of additional services will be made when more information is available.

