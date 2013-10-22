ESPN: Josh Gordon still on the block

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that at least three teams are still contacting the Browns about Josh Gordon. He says that two teams have had standing offers of a pick and a player. It's not clear if one team was offering a pick and the other a player, or if both teams were offering a draft pick and a player.

The Browns have said they are not shopping Gordon, but that is different than listening when a team calls. Gordon has admitted he is one drug violation from being thrown out of the league for at least a year.

The NFL trade deadline is October 29th.