North Canton-based ATM maker, Diebold to pay millions to settle foreign bribery case

Diebold Inc., the North Canton-based maker of ATMs has agreed to pay a $25.2 million penalty to resolve allegations it bribed foreign government officials and doctored records to get contracts to provide ATMs.

"Companies that pay bribes to public officials, whether those officials are in Cleveland, in Ohio or overseas, violate the law," said U.S. Attorney Dettelbach. "Corporate earnings cannot be placed above the rule of law, and today's penalties - nearly $50 million in all - send the message again, loud and clear, that such conduct is unacceptable. We hope that Diebold will use this opportunity, including the internal controls and compliance monitor required by today's agreement, to turn the page to a newer and more ethical corporate culture."



In a related matter, Diebold reached a settlement with the SEC and agreed to pay approximately $22.97 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest. The SEC settlement was filed today.

