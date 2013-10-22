Jeff Garcia contacted Browns about a tryout

Former Browns quarterback Jeff Garcia told a Cleveland radio show that he contacted the team about a possible comeback. Appearing on the Bull & Fox show on 92.3 The Fan, the 43 year old said, "It's funny, I actually reached out to the Browns and said, 'Hey, if you need a guy to come in, work me out, take a look. I don't know if people want me back in Cleveland, but I'm open to the opportunity."

The four-time Pro Bowler spent one of his 12 years in Cleveland and went 3-7 in 10 starts with the Browns during the 2004 season.

He did not say when he reached out to the team, but it was sometime after Brian Hoyer got injured. Garcia is now an analyst on NFL Network.