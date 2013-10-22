Blue Angels to return to 2014 Cleveland National Air Show

The 2014 Cleveland National Air Show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Jet Demonstration team over Labor Day weekend.

The Cleveland Air Show was notified by U.S. Navy Blue Angels late Monday about the approval for the 2014 Air Show Schedule.

The tentative dates are August 30 - September 1.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been a Northeast Ohio Labor Day tradition since 1964. The air show attracts nearly 100,000 visitors to Burke Lakefront Airport over the holiday weekend. This makes the show part of the region's largest annual events.

The Cleveland Air Show brings in nearly $7.1 million to the city of Cleveland.

For more information visit www.clevelandairshow.com or call 216-781-0747.

