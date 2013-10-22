Mother, son arrested and internal investigation launched

19 Action News learned of the investigation launched by Cleveland Police in a case involving a civilian official.

Police were in pursuit of a wanted man when a woman denied entrance into her home to the police.

Melinda Harris called the unit which monitors police conduct. Now, multiple investigations have been launched since the incident.

Harris was charged with obstruction of justice, after she didn't let police in when they were looking for her son.

Police were chasing Franklin Harris, Melinda's son, on a retaliation warrant.

A report shows Franklin ran into his mother's house on Dale Ave. Then, police say mom refused to unlock the door.

She said she was on the phone with the office of professional standards, a civilian watchdog unit in the police department.

A report also shows Melinda was 'being advised by cops to not open the door.' Officers were furious, since they'd just chased a wanted man.

Police say Melinda finally let police into the home. Police then arrested her and her son.

Defense Attorney Stuart Lippe says, "Harris has had issues with officers arresting both of her sons before. She was scared. There's bad blood. She wants to go all the way with this."

Meanwhile, police officers on that scene want to see if the professional standards investigator should face charges.

Days before the incident Melinda filed a complaint against cops. 19 Action News requested a copy of that request. Once the report is released, we will bring you more details.

