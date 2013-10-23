Good Wednesday morning NE Ohio. TODAY: Cold, mostly cloudy, HIGH: Upper 40s

Good morning Northeast Ohio.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon! Gusty winds…Chance of Lake effect rain. Still cold! High upper 40's
Wednesday night: Chance of rain. Cloudy Low: upper 30's
Thursday: Mostly cloudy breezy with a chance of rain showers. High: mid- upper 40's
