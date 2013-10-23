Christmas Help: Salvation Army, Coats for Kids prepared to provide

The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland in partnership with Coats for Kids are preparing hundreds of needy children for the frigid winter weather by providing them with a new coat.

Children from qualified families signing up for The Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program will get the gift of warmth during registration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at the following Salvation Army Corps locations:

Ohio City Corps – 4402 Clark Avenue

Superior Corps – 9000 Superior Avenue

Temple Corps – 17625 Grovewood Avenue

West Park Corps - 12645 Lorain Avenue

To register, applicants must bring the following:

Driver's License or Photo I.D.

Birth Certificate or current Medical Benefit Card for each child

Proof of Income

Along with children's coats from Coats for Kids, eligible Salvation Army families will receive Christmas assistance including toys for children.

12 years of age and younger and a grocery store gift card for holiday food during distribution in December.

