Identities Released: Cleveland police investigate murder-suicide on city's west side

Two shooting victims were found in a house in the 3300 block of Montclair Ave. Tuesday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has confirmed both victims in Tuesday's double shooting in the 3300 block of Montclair Avenue have died.

Cleveland police tell 19 Action News this is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police found Megan E. Conner, 22, with a gunshot wound to her head around 5 p.m. She was rushed to Metro, where she later died.

Also at the scene, police found Brantley Johnson, 29, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the couple was going through a divorce. Johnson showed up at Conner's home, and while there, an argument broke out. It was then, police say, that he shot Conner before turning the gun on himself.

"You could hear people outside screaming and yelling between him and her, they we're yelling at each other, inside and outside of the house," a witness said.

Police say the handgun was recovered at the scene.

