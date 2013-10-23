Firefighters pull man from burning home in Sheffield Lake

A Sheffield Lake man was pulled from his burning home by firefighters.

The fire started just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Thelma Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames.

When firefighters arrived, they raced into the home and found the resident barely conscious in his front room. He is now being treated at a local hospital. No word on his condition at this time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

