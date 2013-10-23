Homicide: Woman shot in the head on Cleveland's west side

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head in Cleveland.

It happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of West 32nd Street.

19 Action News has learned the victim was shot in the head and died on the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Jennifer Zehner, 27.

No word on any suspects at this time.

