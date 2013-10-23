Dog rescued from Cleveland pool needs a forever home

A stray lab mix rescued from a west side swimming pool last week now needs a loving place to call home.

Cleveland resident Dominga Thompson found the dog, now named Chloe, whimpering and treading water in her backyard pool in the predawn hours of October 16. Thompson has no idea how the dog ended up in her pool.

Officials rescued her from the pool, and Badges for Bullies took over. The rescue group bathed her and took her to the vet. They say the pup has a wonderful temperament and deserves a loving home.

She's now in a cage at the Cleveland Kennel waiting to be adopted.

"Now we are looking for a foster home and a good place with love and compassion. She deserves and ultimately her forever home," Cleveland Police Sgt. Carl Hartman said.

If you would like more information on adopting Chloe, or Badges for Bullies November 9 Roemberfest, click HERE.

