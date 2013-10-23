Cold and Cloudy, Christmas Help, Facebook Changes, Win Cavs Tickets!

Wednesday: Chance of Chance of Lake effect rain . Still cold! Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon! Gusty wind. High upper 40's

Wednesday night: Chance of rain. Cloudy Low: upper 30's

Thursday: Mostly cloudy breezy with a chance of rain showers. High: mid- upper 40's





The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland in partnership with Coats for Kids are preparing hundreds of needy children for the frigid winter weather by providing them with a new coat. Children from qualified families signing up for The Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program will get the gift of warmth during registration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 25. Click here for locations.





Facebook has stirred up a storm with a controversial decision to lift a ban on violent videos, including beheadings.

A temporary ban on graphic content was imposed in May following complaints about videos which depicted people being decapitated.

Now the company has relaxed its stance and will allow violent content such as beheadings to be published, provided the intent is to raise awareness rather than celebrate violence.

The change in policy, first reported by the BBC, drew a wave of protest from Facebook users and others on Twitter.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager