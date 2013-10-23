Illegal Rx drug ring busted in Cuyahoga County

Seven people have been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on 80 charges tied to an illegal prescription drug ring.

Court records show that the ring would steal blank prescription pads from University Hospitals. They would then steal people's identities and use their insurance information to pay for the drugs. The ring would then send people - aka "mules" - to fill the drugs at area drug stores.

Records also show the group would sell the drugs on the streets and also give some back to the "mules."

Records identify Angela Hicks and Joshua Hicks as the ringleaders. The charges include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, drug possession, trafficking and more.

