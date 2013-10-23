Life in prison for man who killed McDonald's worker - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The man accused of murdering an Akron McDonald's worker has pleaded guilty.

Johnnl Lewis, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability and three firearm specifications.

On April 6, Lewis attempted to rob the McDonald's on West Market Street in Akron. One of the employees, 28-year-old John Lehman, was taking out the trash at the time. Lehman confronted Lewis as he tried to enter the restaurant. Lewis shot Lehman twice and then fled.

After hearing statements from Lehman's family and from Lewis, Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Lewis to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2044.

