Life in prison for man who killed McDonald's worker

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the Akron McDonald's worker fatally shot while taking out the trash on Saturday night. According to police, John Lehman, 28, came out a back door on the way to the dumpster, and was confronted by two men.

Police in Akron are investigating the deadly shooting of McDonald's worker.

John Lehman's guitar is forever silenced after the talented musician was killed Saturday night at an Akron McDonald's.

Face behind the killing at McDonald's in Akron

Police in Akron have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the murder of a McDonald's employee.

The man accused of murdering an Akron McDonald's worker has pleaded guilty.

Johnnl Lewis, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability and three firearm specifications.

On April 6, Lewis attempted to rob the McDonald's on West Market Street in Akron. One of the employees, 28-year-old John Lehman, was taking out the trash at the time. Lehman confronted Lewis as he tried to enter the restaurant. Lewis shot Lehman twice and then fled.

After hearing statements from Lehman's family and from Lewis, Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Lewis to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2044.

