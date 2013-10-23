TRAVEL ALERT: Downtown ramp closures coming soon

Ramp from East 14th Street to I-90 west will close on November 9

A 19 Action News travel alert - the ramp from East 14th Street to I-90 west and the ramp from E 21st Street to I-77 south are scheduled to close on November 9. Both of these ramps are expected to remain closed through construction of the second Innerbelt Bridge, in late 2016.

This is part of a series of traffic switches to open the new westbound bridge.

When those ramps close, ODOT says both the Ontario and E 9th Street ramps will OPEN onto the new bridge for access to I-90 west (during a later switch, access will be restored to reach I-71 south).

Work to open the new bridge is weather dependent, so dates are subject to change!

Motorists are encouraged to "Opt for the Alternate!" and use I-490 and I-77 where an extra lane has been added and access to all downtown Cleveland exits is maintained.





Using alternate forms of transportation, adjusting commute times and riding RTA are suggested to avoid congestion.





Copyright 2013 WOIO . All rights reserved.

