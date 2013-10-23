Cleveland traffic stop yields huge heroin bust - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland traffic stop yields huge heroin bust

Source: Cleveland Police)

An alert Cleveland police officer made a traffic stop, and it turned into a huge heroin bust.

It happened Tuesday near East 79th Street and Addison.

A report shows Officer Donald Kopchak was finishing one traffic stop, and he chased down another car. Fifth District officers tell 19 Action News one person in the car had a large chunk worth of heroin packaged into what's called a brick. Plus, several other smaller chunks of heroin.

The street value of the drugs could be well into the tens of thousands of dollars.

