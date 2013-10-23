Criminal charges filed against security guards for missing gun at checkpoint

A union leader for court security guards is firing back saying there is more to the story of a gun that got into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Friday, 19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek reported

Criminal charges have now been filed against two guards at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center for missing a gun brought in by a woman in her purse.

Misdemeanor charges of dereliction of duty have been filed against Rose Kresty and Debra Black.

On October 8, a woman got into the Justice Center with a gun and it was not found at the main check point. The weapon was found when the woman went up to the 6th Floor and had to pass through another check point.

Kresty and Black were two of three county guards at the front door that day when the woman came in.

The woman with the gun, Richelle Jones, remains in jail on a weapons complaint. Records show Jones had to see a probation officer on a marijuana case and she's on a special mental health court docket.

