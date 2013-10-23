Another indictment in the Steubenville teen rape case

Judge finds teens in Steubenville rape case delinquent, the juvenile court equivalent of guilty of raping 16-year-old girl after an alcohol-fueled party in August 2012.

Two search warrants just served at Steubenville High School and the Steubenville School Board are sealed so that lead 19 Action News to search warrant #3 served in Medina to Vestige Digital Investigations.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Monday announced that the first indictment has been issued in the special grand jury reviewing whether additional crimes were committed regarding the Steubenville teen rape case.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a second indictment has been issued in the special grand jury reviewing whether additional crimes were committed regarding the Steubenville teen rape case.

Hannah M. Rhinaman, 20, of Mingo Junction, was indicted by the grand jury on the following counts:

• Two counts of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony

• One count of grand theft, a fifth degree felony





The charges against Hannah Rhinaman are related to incidents that occurred at Steubenville City Schools. However, the charges are separate and unrelated to the previous indictment issued against her father, William Rhinaman, on October 7.





If convicted on all counts, Hannah Rhinaman could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.





The grand jury adjourned Wednesday until a future date to be determined.

