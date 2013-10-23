Another indictment in the Steubenville teen rape case - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Another indictment in the Steubenville teen rape case

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) -

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a second indictment has been issued in the special grand jury reviewing whether additional crimes were committed regarding the Steubenville teen rape case.

Hannah M. Rhinaman, 20, of Mingo Junction, was indicted by the grand jury on the following counts:
• Two counts of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony
• One count of grand theft, a fifth degree felony

The charges against Hannah Rhinaman are related to incidents that occurred at Steubenville City Schools. However, the charges are separate and unrelated to the previous indictment issued against her father, William Rhinaman, on October 7.

If convicted on all counts, Hannah Rhinaman could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

The grand jury adjourned Wednesday until a future date to be determined.

 Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

 



 

Powered by Frankly