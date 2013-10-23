Vandals damage Twinsburg city, school facilities

Twinsburg Police detectives have arrested two 20-year-old men for causing damage to several city and school owned facilities.

Samuel R. Cardillo and Wayne A. Grant, Jr. are both charged with one count of vandalism. They are both jailed in Solon pending video arraignment.

On October 7, Twinsburg patrol officers responded to a report of graffiti spray painted onto the Twinsburg Outdoor Water Park. Similar graffiti was also discovered on the bathrooms at Chamberlin Park, at Chamberlin Middle School, Twinsburg High School and at Birchwood Park.

Damage was estimated at approximately $1K.

Further investigation revealed significant damage to the Canyon Falls sign located near eastbound 1-480 before State Route 82. The damage included graffiti and removal of the letters affixed to the sign.

Detectives are waiting for a damage estimate for the sign.

An anonymous tip led detectives to Cardillo and Grant. Evidence collected at one of the scenes was then linked back to the two men.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.