Gordon bracing as deadline deal approaches

Browns receiver Josh Gordon admits he is sick of being in the trade rumor mill. "I'm tired of it,'' said Gordon. "I honestly wish if it was going to happen, I wish it would happen already instead of dragging on.

Gordon is prepared to deal with being shipped to a different team. "If a trade offer came in and that's what the Browns want to do, so be it. If not, then let it be known this is where I'm going to be. Honestly, it's part of the game. I'm dealing with it. It would be pretty naive of me to not think it's possible in this business of the NFL,'' he said. "So it could happen any minute, any day. So if it does, it does. If it doesn't, I'm glad to be here.''

The Browns have said they are not shopping Gordon, but that is different than listening when teams call. ESPN reported on Tuesday that multiple teams are still calling the Browns on his availability and that there are standing offers on the table.

The trade deadline is next Tuesday, the 29th.